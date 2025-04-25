Truist Financial Cuts Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target to $27.00

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Rayonier stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 133.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter worth $38,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

