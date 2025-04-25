Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Price

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s previous close.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $96.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.