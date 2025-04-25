Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Price

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $154.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHAK. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.30 and a beta of 1.80. Shake Shack has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,426,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,497,000 after buying an additional 49,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,613,000 after acquiring an additional 292,348 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after acquiring an additional 134,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Shake Shack by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 566,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

