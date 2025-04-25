Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Stock Price

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLGN. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Get Silgan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLGN

Silgan Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE SLGN opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $6,841,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,880.36. This represents a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.