Truist Financial Lowers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $975.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $1,004.00 to $975.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $949.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $599.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $525.99 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $638.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $728.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $5,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

