Truist Financial Lowers Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $33.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,000. This represents a 3.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,330,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,395 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,316,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,184 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,325,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after acquiring an additional 846,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,204,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,583,000 after purchasing an additional 178,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.