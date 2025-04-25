Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Cut to $610.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $640.00 to $610.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TYL. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $678.75.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $530.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $435.03 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $579.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.40.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,073.08. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

