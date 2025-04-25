UBS Group Cuts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $47.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.69% from the stock’s previous close.

TENB has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens began coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.72.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. Tenable has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,517.68. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $53,049.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,482.96. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,128 shares of company stock valued at $539,256. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 115.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

