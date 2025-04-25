UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Price

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.

SHOO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

SHOO stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.98. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $582.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Steven Madden by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Steven Madden by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,122,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

