UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.74. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.87 million. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

Matador Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, Director Paul W. Harvey acquired 600 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,018.40. This represents a 2.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Van H. Singleton II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.21 per share, with a total value of $106,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,384,873.35. The trade was a 0.70 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

