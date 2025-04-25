Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Udemy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Udemy by 360.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 121,911 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 41,145 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Udemy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Udemy news, Director Heather Hiles sold 14,840 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $145,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $418,563.27. The trade was a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Eren Bali sold 69,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $625,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,156,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,404,450. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,168 shares of company stock valued at $952,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.81. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $199.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Udemy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

