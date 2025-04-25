Unilever (LON:ULVR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,624.56 ($61.69) and traded as high as GBX 4,870 ($64.96). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,791 ($63.91), with a volume of 5,075,366 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,584.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,624.56. The stock has a market cap of £141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.22.
In other Unilever news, insider Fernando Fernandez sold 13,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,441 ($59.24), for a total transaction of £594,960.77 ($793,598.47). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. 59% of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets.
