UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $563.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $664.00 to $563.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.05.

UNH opened at $424.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $417.12 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $388.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,039,933,000 after acquiring an additional 180,479 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 635 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $900,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

