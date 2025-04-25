Unity Biotechnology’s (UBX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 306.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

