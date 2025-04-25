Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.32. Urban One shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 23,760 shares traded.

Urban One Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

About Urban One

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Urban One by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Urban One by 501,907.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 70,267 shares in the last quarter. 8.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.