Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.32. Urban One shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 23,760 shares traded.
Urban One Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.46.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
