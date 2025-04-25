Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $343.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VMI. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE VMI opened at $297.07 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.37 and a 200 day moving average of $319.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 11,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $3,603,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.