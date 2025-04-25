Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $425.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI stock opened at $297.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.