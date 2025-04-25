Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218,573 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,780,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,949,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,368,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,296,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5,824.1% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,670,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,878 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

