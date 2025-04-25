Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Piper Sandler

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.92.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $227.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $170.25 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

