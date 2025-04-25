Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,546 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Veris Residential worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Veris Residential by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 975,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after buying an additional 332,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,697,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,157,000 after purchasing an additional 331,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Veris Residential by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,102,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,557,000 after purchasing an additional 219,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Veris Residential by 56.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 115,713 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veris Residential Stock Down 1.7 %

VRE stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.24 million. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VRE. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Veris Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

