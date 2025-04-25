Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Verve Therapeutics worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 139.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 129,944 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 635,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 40,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 465.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 35,214 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VERV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERV opened at $5.78 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.