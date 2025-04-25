VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VFC. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday, March 7th. OTR Global raised VF from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on VF from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

VFC opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. VF has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.57.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VF will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

VF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of VF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VF in the first quarter worth about $350,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VF

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

