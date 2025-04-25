Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Stake Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Price Performance

NYSE VTLE opened at $15.33 on Friday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a market cap of $593.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,335.88. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $123,841.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,900.62. This represents a 12.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $448,742. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Williams Trading set a $27.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Vital Energy

About Vital Energy

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.