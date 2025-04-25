VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,752 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VTEX were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 29,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $5.35 on Friday. VTEX has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.97 million, a PE ratio of 89.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

