Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 332,066.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Trading Up 3.3 %

WNC opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

