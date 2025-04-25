Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other news, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,808.07. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valentin Blavatnik sold 28,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $1,000,753.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,958.80. This represents a 29.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,333 shares of company stock worth $1,072,432. 72.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 79.01%. Research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMG has been the subject of several research reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

