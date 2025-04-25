Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wayfair from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wayfair from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE:W opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $760,813.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,205.76. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,389,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 559,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,852.09. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,929. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

