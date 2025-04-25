Wedbush Has Negative Forecast for PulteGroup Q2 Earnings

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.25. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,980.80. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

