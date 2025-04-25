Wedbush Issues Positive Estimate for Netflix Earnings

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $7.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.17. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $24.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2025 earnings at $25.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $8.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $31.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $37.00 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. FBN Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,070.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,096.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $954.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $901.03. The company has a market capitalization of $469.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix has a twelve month low of $544.25 and a twelve month high of $1,101.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,855 shares of company stock worth $267,474,816. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

