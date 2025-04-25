Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PTC (PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2025 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $181.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $211.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $183.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2025 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – PTC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

3/17/2025 – PTC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2025 – PTC was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2025 – PTC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $151.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,264,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,292,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,961,000 after buying an additional 240,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,029,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,626,000 after acquiring an additional 67,504 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PTC by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,484,000 after acquiring an additional 85,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PTC by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,472,000 after purchasing an additional 129,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

