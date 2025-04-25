Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PTC (PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/22/2025 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $181.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2025 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $211.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2025 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $183.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2025 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2025 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2025 – PTC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.
- 3/17/2025 – PTC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/9/2025 – PTC was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/1/2025 – PTC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
PTC Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $151.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,264,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,292,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,961,000 after buying an additional 240,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,029,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,626,000 after acquiring an additional 67,504 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PTC by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,484,000 after acquiring an additional 85,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PTC by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,472,000 after purchasing an additional 129,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
