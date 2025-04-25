Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 826.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 354.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.67. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $85.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.82.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

