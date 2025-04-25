Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Hold (C+)” Rating for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Thursday,Weiss Ratings reports.

MMM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

3M Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $138.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 52-week low of $90.65 and a 52-week high of $156.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $7,553,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 180,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,550,308.50. This trade represents a 21.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,918.68. The trade was a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $9,081,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

