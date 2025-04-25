Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (E+)” Rating for 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

36Kr Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ KRKR opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

