Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (E+)” Rating for 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.
36Kr Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ KRKR opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $12.99.
About 36Kr
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 36Kr
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.