Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush set a $210.00 price objective on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.27.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 7.7 %

Insider Activity

SNOW opened at $158.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. The trade was a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $2,324,662.34. Following the sale, the executive now owns 308,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,045,786.68. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,342 shares of company stock worth $59,978,513. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.