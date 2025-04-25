Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Price

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,477,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,853,000 after purchasing an additional 444,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 211.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,674,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,436,000 after buying an additional 2,493,758 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

