Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 17,227 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CVB Financial by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in CVB Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.91 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.62.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.45 million. Research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

