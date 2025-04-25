Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 9,527 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 542,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,387,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,695,019 shares in the company, valued at $150,597,729.08. This represents a 6.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE VSCO opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

