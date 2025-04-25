Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 9,527 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Victoria’s Secret & Co.
In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 542,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,387,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,695,019 shares in the company, valued at $150,597,729.08. This represents a 6.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on VSCO
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSE VSCO opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria’s Secret & Co.
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.