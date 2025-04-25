Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RIV opened at $11.32 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 14.71%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

