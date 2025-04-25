Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 89.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Water Resources

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 252,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,379,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,798,990. The trade was a 11.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.42 million, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0253 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

