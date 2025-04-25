Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 3,292 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $26.25 to $25.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

Saratoga Investment Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 120.97%.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

