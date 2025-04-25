Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 43,425 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 1.8 %

MT opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

