Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,828,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,061,000 after buying an additional 1,193,918 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,178,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after buying an additional 505,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $8,140,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,792,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LBRT opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,218.48. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.05.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

