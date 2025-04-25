Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,414 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

GAB opened at $5.37 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.