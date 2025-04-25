Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $6,106,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,908,000 after acquiring an additional 724,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of ACHR opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 3.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer Aviation news, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 43,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $332,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,832.50. This represents a 44.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $234,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,217.92. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,081 over the last three months. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.