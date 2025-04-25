Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 123.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,983,000 after buying an additional 165,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mercury General by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Mercury General by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 86,064 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at $5,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Mercury General Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCY opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 15.03%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

