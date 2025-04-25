Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 952,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

