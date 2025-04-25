Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.54 Million Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $144.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.