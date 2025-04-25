Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $46.96 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

