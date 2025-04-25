Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86,423 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 48,330 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGEE stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $72.27 and a one year high of $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $171.42 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGEE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,451.56. This trade represents a 4.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

