Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lineage were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lineage during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,928,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lineage in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,542,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lineage by 7,466.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Lineage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. Lineage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Lineage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

In other Lineage news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste purchased 24,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $1,471,178.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,178.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Lineage in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lineage from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

